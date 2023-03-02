Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results: Counting Begins

The results of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections are being announced today. The counting of votes has begun. The elections for Tripura assembly were held on February 16, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The elections for Meghalaya and Nagaland assemblies were conducted on February 27, 2023.

All three exit polls conducted in Tripura indicated that the BJP and its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), would win a majority in the 60-member assembly.

In Nagaland, the incumbent Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance is expected to comfortably retain office. In Nagaland, the BJP has already won one seat and its candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

Going by all exit poll predictions, Meghalaya is headed for a hung assembly.