New Delhi: Weeks before the commencement of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (hoisting of flag in every home) campaign, the Central government has changed the country's flag code. The amendment in the flag code now permits the citizens to fly the tricolour both day and night. The other change in the flag code says tricolour can be machine-made besides use of polyester.

In the spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India, the Centre is going to launch a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has sent a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments notifying the changes in the country's flag code.

“The display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under:- (xi) “where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night,” the letter stated.

Earlier, the tricolour was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: 1.2. “The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.” Earlier machine made and polyester flags are not allowed to be used.

