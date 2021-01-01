Trending On Twitter: What Is Big Prediction 2021?

Jan 01, 2021, 08:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Happy New Year to all the readers... We have seen a different situation in the year 2020 and it's all about coronavirus and vaccine, isn't it? A big yes... Now 2020 has gone and 2021 has arrived. Most of the people take some New Year resolutions and we don't know how far they will follow. A few people also predict what is going to happen in the coming year.
A few days ago, Baba Vanga a blind pyschic has revealed the predictions for the year 2021. Many believe that her predictions are 85 per cent true. She said about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Chernobyl disaster, etc which turned true. Baba Vanga had predicted that the year 2021 is going to be a year of cataclysms and the cure for cancer will be found.
Now the hashtag #BigPrediction_2021 is trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets.

Advertisement
Back to Top