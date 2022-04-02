Treehouse's Keny Patel asks PM Modi About Exam Stress in Pariksha Pe Charcha

It was a special occassion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with thousands of students from schools across India for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Hundreds of students, teachers and parents participated in the fifth edition. The event started with cultural activities performed by students of various schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared interesting mantras to beat exam stress.

Treehouse Education's class 10 student Keny Patel also got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ask some questions of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister very patiently heard the young student ask him about the best ways to beat exam stress. She also asked him on how best to prepare for exams.

Keny Patel spoke of her interaction saying, "It was a magical moment for me to speak to our Honourable Prime Minister. He was so patient and he gave us some valuable advice. It was an unforgettable experience."

Educationist Rajesh Bhatia who is the founder of Treehouse schools says it's an honour for the Prime Minister to have considered a student from one of his schools. "It is a huge honour for Treehouse and especially since the Prime Minister chose one of our students in his home state of Gujarat. All the students of Treehouse are elated. And it is yet another example of the manner in which the Prime Minister graciously finds time to interact with young children and share his wisdom with these young minds."

The Prime Minister spoke to the young students about the significance of online classes, how the young students are the best ambassadors of Swachch Bharat among other things.