Travel Advisory to Indian Citizens in Ukraine

India has asked its nationals in Ukraine including students to leave and avoid non essential travel within the eastern European country amid the present ongoing tension over the build-up of Russian troops on the border. More than 20,000 Indians live in Ukraine, including professionals, business owners, and 18,000 students.

According to an advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.”

The embassy asked Indians to inform about the status of their presence in Ukraine so the embassy can reach them if required. The embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian people in Ukraine.

Given the tight strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow, India has so far refrained from criticising Russia's actions near the Ukrainian border. It has, however, pressed for a peaceful conclusion to the Ukrainian crisis via continuous diplomatic efforts. According to people familiar with the situation, there are currently no preparations to remove Indian nationals, however precautions have been put in place to deal with any scenario.

"Flights are operating, and those who want can return," one of the cited above remarked. Both Indian and Ukrainian airlines are using an air bubble system, while several airlines, such as KLM, have suspended flights to Ukraine since last week. The Indian embassy in Kyiv is also working to collect data on all Indian nationals. The majority of Indian students in Ukraine are pursuing medical and technical degrees. The alert was issued on Tuesday in the wake of repeated warnings from US officials in recent days that Russia may start an invasion of Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.