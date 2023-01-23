Traffic Curbs in Delhi For Republic Day Parade Dress Rehearsal

NEW DELHI: In view of the Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd Jan 2023, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in the nation's capital. Delhi Traffic police have issued a traffic advisory to commuters who are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic in both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Marg.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated. Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

Though there is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, the advisory however has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays. (Inputs from MSN.com)

