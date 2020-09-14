A major accident was averted when a highway traffic policeman climbed onto a moving gas tanker and brought it under control after its driver fell unconscious.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8.30 am at Savleshwar toll plaza in Solapur district, according to a daily. There were four tankers that were travelling to Pakni town from Uran in Navi Mumbai.

Police said that the last of the four tankers started drifting after its driver identified as Sanjay Patil had paid the toll.

Constable Sanjay Chaughule said that as the tanker passed, he could not spot the driver in his seat. He said he ran after the tanker for about 100 metres and opened the driver's side door. When he opened it, he saw the Patil was unconscious and was lying half out of his seat.

Chaughule said that he moved Patil's foot off from the accelerator and applied the brakes and stopped the tanker after it moved 150 metres ahead. Patil after he regained consciousness, he was put into another vehicle and sent back home in Osmanabad.

Later, Patil's parents called the constable to thank him and also said that he had recently suffered a head injury after falling off his motorbike.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh praised Chaughule after the Solapur Rural Police tweeted a picture of his rescue. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Highway Police, has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for the constable.