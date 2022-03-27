Banking services may be hit partially on Monday and Tuesday as a section of bank employees' unions has supported the two-day nationwide general strike called by trade unions to be held from March 28-30.

The joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions have given the strike call on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the government's anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies. Their demands include scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA and regularisation of contract workers among others.

"AIBEA has decided to support this call and join this strike to focus on demands in the banking sectors," All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said. Its general secretary C H Venkatachalam said the bank union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them, speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme.

The AIBEA in public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks will join the strike, the bank union said in a statement.

A number of public sector banks, including country's largest lender SBI, have said that their services may get impacted to a limited extent due to the strike. SBI said it has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of the strike.

Besides the two-day strike, the customer banking services may also get impacted on March 31st as RBI has asked the banks to participate in the exercise of annual closure of government accounts for the current fiscal year 2021-22. All government transactions done by agency banks for the financial year 2021-22 must be accounted for within the same financial year.

All agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over-the-counter transactions related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 31, 2022, the RBI said in a notification to banks. Special clearing will be conducted on Thursday for the collection of government cheques and RBI will issue necessary instructions in this regard. (With inputs from the agencies)

