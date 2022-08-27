UP: Tractor-trolley Carrying Over 20 Farmers Falls into River in Hardoi

Hardoi, (UP) : A tractor-trolley carrying over two-dozen farmers fell into Garra river in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Saturday. As per reports, 13 of them swam to safety while the rest are still missing.

With the help of divers, the local administration has started rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to reach the spot immediately. He also directed the teams of SDRF, NDRF and Water Police to reach the spot to help the people.

जनपद हरदोई में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के नदी में गिरने की दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। अधिकारियों को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर बचाव एवं राहत कार्य संचालित करने तथा प्रभावितों को हर संभव मदद उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 27, 2022

According to officials, the incident occured when farmers from Begrajpur village were returning to their village after selling their cucumber produce. One of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in Pali area and the vehicle lost its control and broke through the railing of the river before falling into it.

Also Read : Ghulam Nabi Azad to Launch New Party, Group of 23 Meets at Azad’s Delhi Home