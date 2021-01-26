Tractor Rally Update: Police Use Tear Gas, Protesting Farmers Breach Barricades At Delhi Borders

In addition to the ongoing protest against the three farm laws, thousands of farmers from all over the country are holding their tractor rally today. Farmers were given permission to hold their ‘Kisaan Parade’ in Delhi after the 72nd Republic Day parade had ended.

But things got messy and chaos erupted. Many farmers arrived at the Delhi borders even before the ceremony started. The farmers tried to breach the barricades and cross the borders. Along with farmers on tractors, there were also farmers who came on foot.

The police granted permission for the rally and cleared certain routes for the same. The rally was to be held on the 62.5 km-long route from Tikri border. The route near Singhu Border and Ghazipur border that divides Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were also cleared for the parade.

But the Farmers arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar after crossing the Singhu border. Police used tear gas, lathis and other methods to stop the farmers. Many including farmers and police got injured during the process.

Not just the Singhu border, other connecting Delhi borders were breached as well. At around 12.30pm, the farmers’ tractor rally reached ITO, Sarai Kale Khan from Ghazipur border. A group of farmers even vandalized a DTC bus in the ITO area. Now few of the tractors are moving forward and breaking the barricades that were installed near Delhi Police headquarters.

After the barricades were breached, many protestors attacked the police officers and vandalized the police vehicles at the ITO area. According to the reports, now police have started using tear gas to stop the protestors.

Speaking on why the breach happened, farmers Union leaders said that they did decide to stick to the route that was cleared and assigned to them during the meeting. But some protestors got excited and decided to start the rally earlier and even went on the restricted routes. But this is not what we wanted. We want peaceful protests and urge everyone who came to support us, to also adhere to peaceful measures.