Total Lunar Eclipse on Nov 8: Timings to View Eclipse in Major Cities

New Delhi: Get ready to witness the last lunar eclipse of 2022. The total lunar eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan will be seen on Nov. 8, 2022, Tuesday. Two weeks ago, we saw a partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan in several parts of the country.

The lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the full Moon and blocks the Sun's direct rays from lighting up the Moon. On Tuesday, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red.

The lunar eclipse - celestial event will be witnessed in Indian, Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Russia, Asia, North and South America.

Where can one see the total lunar eclipse in India?

Not everyone in the country can see the total lunar eclipse. However, people residing in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati and other eastern parts of India can view the total lunar eclipse. In Delhi, the eclipse will be partial.

How to witness the celestial event?

You do not require any special device to observe the lunar eclipse. You may try binoculars or a telescope to get a better view of this celestial event. However, experts have asked the people to not stare at the celestial phenomenon for a longer period as it may cause irritation to the watcher’s eyes.

Timings of lunar eclipse in major cities:

Kolkata

The residents of Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse at 04:55 pm on Tuesday. The eclipse will start at 04:52 pm and end at 07:26 pm. The celestial event will last for 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Mumbai

For Mumbaikars, the lunar eclipse will be partial. The celestial phenomenon will begin at 06:01 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Delhi

In Delhi, during lunar eclipse 66 percent obscuration of the Moon will be visible at 05:31 pm with 66 percent obscuration of the Moon. The eclipse will begin at 05:28 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the lunar eclipse will take place between 05:43 pm and 06:18 pm. The duration of the eclipse will be for 1 hour 46 minutes.

Guwahati

In Guwahati, the total lunar eclipse can be witnessed at 04:36 pm. The celestial phenomenon will start at 4:32 pm and end at 07:26 pm. The total eclipse duration will be 2 hours and 53 minutes.

