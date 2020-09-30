Top 5 Quotes From Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict
Sep 30, 2020, 13:03 IST
A special court delivered the much awaited judgement today in the Babri Masjid demolition case. All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court. The judge said that the demolition was not preplanned. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.
Here are top 5 quotes from the big verdict:
- Babri mosque demolition was not pre-planned
- Not enough evidence against the accused
- Can't probe authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI
- Those who climbed on the dome, they are anti-social elements
- The audio of the speech is not clear
Advertisement