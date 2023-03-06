Toll Tax Likely to be Increased from April

People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell out more from next month as the toll rates will likely be increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 1 April. According to a report, the toll rates will likely increase from a range of 5% to 10%.

The tariff revision is an annual affair as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. According to a report, the proposal for revised toll rates will be sent from NHAI’s all Project Implementation Unit (PIU) by March 25 The new rates will be implemented from April 1 after the approval of the Ministry of Road and Transport, it added.

