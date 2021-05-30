Toll Fee Exempted if Your Waiting Time Exceeds 10 Seconds?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that if there is a queue waiting for vehicles more than 100 m, vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying a toll. “If there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 m due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying a toll. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 m from the toll booth will be marked in each toll lane. This is to inculcate a further sense of accountability in toll plaza operators,” the NHAI said in a recent directive to toll plaza operators.

Since February, when a mandatory electronic payment system called FasTag was implemented for collecting user fees, there has been a reduction in vehicle halt time at toll gates. The average time for a vehicle to cross the toll gate, according to the NHAI, should be 10 seconds. Existing toll gates will be redesigned, and future toll plazas will be built based on traffic projections for the next ten years.