TN Shelter Home Horror: Destitute Inmates Raped, Tortured, CB-CID Probe Ordered

Villupuram: Anbu Jothi Ashram, which was started as a facility for homeless, destitute, abandoned and mentally sick persons, turned to be a house of horror where more than 100 inmates were repeatedly sexually assaulted and tortured. The district police have rescued 142 inmates and arrested the ashram owner Jubin Baby and his wife Maria, natives of Kerala and their accomplices on charges of rape and assault, among others. As per reports, the ashram was functioning without licence at Kundalapuliyur village in Villupuram district since 2005.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra baby has ordered a CB-COD probe into the Anbu Jothi Ashram case. The case will now be transferred from the Villupuram district police to the CB-CID wing of the State police.

Salim Khan went to court when he did not find his father-in-law at the ashram. He had admitted his father-in-law to the private care home in December 2021.

Following up on the complaint, the district police went to the ashram to enquire on a missing complaint and stumbled upon the house of horror where several destitutes and mentally-sick persons were chained and raped by the staff of ashram.

The district police have rescued 142 inmates. The women residents were raped and sexually tortured by the employees of ashram. The reports suggested that the rescued residents of the ashram have shocking tales to tell. The ashram owners would unleash monkeys on the inmates to scare and attack them if they refused to cooperate. The homeless persons from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Odisha were locked up in the ashram for months.

When the ashram management came to know that the police and forest officials were visiting the ashram, they opened the cafe and let the monkeys escape. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women constituted a fact-finding team to enquire into the allegations.

