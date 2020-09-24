COIMBATORE: The personal assistant (PA) of Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan who was kidnapped at knife point by a masked four-member gang in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur districtand was released after three hours on Wednesday.

Karnan was released at a spot 10 kms away from the where he was abducted. Police said that the motive behind the abduction is not known yet.

According to police, Karnan was sitting in the the minister's office when the gang barged in, bundled him into a waiting car and sped away around 11.30 am. The minister was not in the office and only a woman staff member was present when the incident happened, as reported by a news agency. He was released at around 2.45 pm and the PA later returned to his office.

CCTV footage showed that three members dragged him while another one went ahead and opened the car's door. Watch the video:

Senior police officials, including Tirupur DSP Disha Mittal, carried out an inquiry, while vehicle checks were intensified on Tirupur-Pollachi road and nearby Highways.

Police said that efforts are on nab the accused.