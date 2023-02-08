TMC MP Mahua Moitra Kicks Up Row by Using Expletive in Parliament

New Delhi: After uproar over her using an expletive inside Parliament on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra said she has no regrets as she called ‘an apple, an apple’.

“I have called an apple, an apple and I stand by it,” Moitra said.

There were heated arguments between Moitra and BJP members after she ended her speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha today.

The TMC MP said the members from the treasury benches were attempting to ruin her speech. She allegedly used objectionable cuss words in the House. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker objected and requested the members to maintain decorum in the House.

#WATCH | "...I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth," asserts TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha speaking during Motion of Thanks on the President's Address pic.twitter.com/K9tgkZJBdD — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

When asked for her clarification, the TMC leader, without naming anyone, said this is not the first time expletives or cuss words have been uttered in the Parliament.

“What makes me laugh is the BJP saying 'ye mahila hokar aise words kaise use kar sakti hain (being a woman, how can she use such words). Do I need to be a man to give it back as good as I get? So I think their patriarchy comes out,” TMC MP added.

Concentrate on issue at hand - Adani.

Don’t need BJP to teach us parliamentary etiquette In Hindi pic.twitter.com/sEEMPb4U0q — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 8, 2023

(With PTI inputs)