TMC Leaders Under House Arrest In Narada Case

The Narada case was ordered to be heard by a larger bench by the Calcutta High Court on Friday. Meanwhile, instead of being put in jail, the TMC leaders will be placed under house arrest.

The CBI arrested top TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee earlier this week in the Narada case. The four leaders were arrested from their homes in the city on Monday morning in connection with the Narada sting case, which is being investigated by the CBI following a high court order.

In 2014, journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, conducted a sting operation in which some TMC ministers, MPs, and MLAs were seen receiving money in exchange for favors from representatives of a fictitious company. The four arrested politicians were ministers in Mamata Banerjee's government. The sting operation was made ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections.