Tina Dabi's Instagram Post Before Divorcing Athar Khan Is Thought Provoking

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan, IAS officers grabbed all the attention with their wedding news in 2018. The wedding was attended by many politicians like vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and many other Union ministers. The wedding of Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan was hailed as a symbol of communal harmony by many leaders. But their marriage didn't last for a long time. Both of them had filed the application for divorce before Jaipur family court in November last year with mutual consent and now the court granted their request for divorce.

On Tuesday, Tina Dabi shared an Instagram post and it is thought-provoking. Here is the post, just give a look at it.

The 2015 UPSC civil service first and second rankers, Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan respectively got married in Jaipur on March 20, 2018. Tina Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and she was the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. Athar Amir Khan is a native of Kashmir and he secured the second position in the 2015 UPSC civil services exam. Tina and Athar met at the Department of Personnel and Training in Delhi during their training and they got married in 2018.

After the engagement of Tina Dabi with Athar, Hindu Mahasabha wrote a letter to Tina's parents saying it was very painful that she chose to marry a Muslim and had reportedly described Tina's relationship with Athar as ‘love jihad’.