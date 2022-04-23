Tina Dabi Pradeep Gawande Wedding With Dr Ambedkar Pic In the Background!

IAS Topper Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are now married. The wedding took place on April 22 amidst close friends and family members. The wedding photos of Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are going viral on all social media platforms. In the visuals, one could see the picture of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the background.

For the wedding, Tina donned a white and golden sari with a gajra adorning her hair. Pradeep dressed in kurta-pajamas. On March 29th, Tina and Pradeep announced their engagement on social media. According to the reports, Tina Dabi, a topper of the 2015 IAS batch, and Dr. Pradeep Gawande of the 2013 IAS batch met for the first time in May 2021. Both of them became friends first and with time, friendship turned into love. After dating for almost one year, they decided to get married.

Tina Dabi ties the knot for the second time. She was earlier married to Athar Aamir Khan. We all know that Tina was the topper in the 2015 civil services examination. Tina and Aamir who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC examinations got married in April 2018 in Pahalgam of Kashmir. The wedding reception was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and many other Union Ministers. However, the marriage didn't last for a long time. The IAS couple announced their separation in November 2020 and the divorce got finalized after an order passed by a Jaipur court in August 2021.

