Tik Tok Set To Lose Its Biggest Ground As India Bans 59 China Apps
NEW DELHI: At the height of tensions along the LAC , the Indian government has decided to ban Chinese apps that are diverting data and those are fraught with privacy concerns. The central government took a decision to ban in all 59 Chinese apps including popular video sharing app Tik Tok.
A government press release announcing the ban stated: "The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since, in view of information available, they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
The press release further stated that the Ministry of Information Technology has received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps".
"The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues," the release added.
Besides Tik Tok, other popular apps like Shareit, UC Browser and Mi Community will also stand banned and blocked in India.
More than anyone, this decision of the Indian government will deal a big blow to Tik Tok, which is popular among the youth and the middle aged people. The video sharing app has more number of users in India than in China and the US.
Only in 2020, TikTok crossed the 2-billion mark soon after breaching the 1.5-billion mark in the first quarter of the year. Of its 2 billion users, India happened to be the biggest source with over 611 million downloads, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
The report also attributed TikTok’s heightened popularity in India to the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent lockdown in the country. People found TikTok to be the most entertaining and engaging platform during their time in home confinement.
Below is the full list of apps that India has banned:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browser
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beauty Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy