NEW DELHI: At the height of tensions along the LAC , the Indian government has decided to ban Chinese apps that are diverting data and those are fraught with privacy concerns. The central government took a decision to ban in all 59 Chinese apps including popular video sharing app Tik Tok.

A government press release announcing the ban stated: "The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since, in view of information available, they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The press release further stated that the Ministry of Information Technology has received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps".

"The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues," the release added.

Besides Tik Tok, other popular apps like Shareit, UC Browser and Mi Community will also stand banned and blocked in India.

More than anyone, this decision of the Indian government will deal a big blow to Tik Tok, which is popular among the youth and the middle aged people. The video sharing app has more number of users in India than in China and the US.

Only in 2020, TikTok crossed the 2-billion mark soon after breaching the 1.5-billion mark in the first quarter of the year. Of its 2 billion users, India happened to be the biggest source with over 611 million downloads, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The report also attributed TikTok’s heightened popularity in India to the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent lockdown in the country. People found TikTok to be the most entertaining and engaging platform during their time in home confinement.

Below is the full list of apps that India has banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browser

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beauty Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy