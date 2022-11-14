Tihar Prison Official Suspended Over Alleged Special Treatment to AAP Minister in Jail

New Delhi: A Tihar jail superintendent has been suspended on charges of providing VIP treatment to AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested on May 30, sources said on Monday.

58-year-old Satyendar Jain is behind the bars in a money laundering case. The action comes after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that the Superintendent of jail number 7 was extending undue favours to the AAP minister.

An inquiry committee set up by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to look into the allegations had recommended action against the Superintendent of jail number 7.

“Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail no. 7, Ajit Kumar, DANICS, has been suspended. He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry,” sources in the Delhi government’s prison department said.

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told the court that Jain was getting VIP treatment inside the lock up. In its submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, the ED said the AAP leader was getting undue favours inside the prison. It also shared the CCTV footage of Jain which showed the AAP leader enjoying extra facilities in his cell.

“Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food,” said Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, the counsel for Enforcement Directorate.

