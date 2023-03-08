Tihar Jail Admin Endangers Manish Sisodia’s Life by Putting Him in Cell No.1, Alleges AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the safety of minister Manish Sisodia who is lodged in cell number 1 of Tihar Jail. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the central government is conspiring to endanger Sisodia’s life.

He questioned the jail authorities for denying Vipassana Cell to Manish Sisodia and instead putting him in cell number 1. Notably, Sisodia was arrested last month in Delhi liquor policy case. The court will take up his bail plea for hearing on Friday.

“Dangerous and hardcore criminals are kept at cell no 1 of Tihar Jail. Manish Sisodia is also being kept at the same cell. Is the BJP conspiring to kill former Delhi deputy chief minister,” Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged during a press conference here on Wednesday

He said despite Delhi court’s direction, the Tihar jail authorities have ‘deliberately put him in cell number 1’ which is notorious for violent clashes among inmates.

.@msisodia जी को षड्यंत्र के तहत Tihar Jail के 1 नंबर जेल में रखा गया है Under Trial व्यक्ति को Jail No. 1 में नहीं रखा जाता है यहां देश के ख़तरनाक-हिंसक अपराधियों को रखते हैं जो एक इशारे पर हत्या कर देते हैं BJP बताए क्या इस तरह की राजनीतिक दुश्मनी होती है? -@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/YavTkqYWpt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi prisons department has rejected the concerns of AAP regarding the alleged threat to Sisodia’s life as ‘unfounded’.

“The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail,” the Delhi prisons department said.

