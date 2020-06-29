JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Three terrorists were gunned down by Indian security forces in an encounter that took place at Khulchohar area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday, June 29.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the identities of these deceased terrorists and their group affiliation are being ascertained.

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces started search operation as the movement of terrorists in this place was increased amid border tensions.

Security forces, got information from some trusted sources over the terrorists staying in Khulchohar area in the South Kashmir, following which 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) of Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) has launched a cordon and search operation for catching them.

After the security forces approached the terrorists, they fired upon the Indian security officers, following which our security forces retaliated and the operation turned into an encounter.

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in this encounter and recovered AK-47 assault rifle and pistol from the site.



In a similar encounter, three terrorists were killed at Chewa Ullar in Tral of Pulwama district on June 26. Police started the search operation after receiving information from Jammu and Kashmir police over the terrorists staying in the Chewa Ullar area.