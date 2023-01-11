Three Soldiers Die After Slipping into Deep Gorge in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, three soldiers including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army died after slipping into a deep gorge in North Kashmir's Kupwara district's Machil sector, the Army said on Wednesday.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar (43), Havildar Amrik Singh (39) and sepoy Amit Sharma (23).

The soldiers were on a routine operational task on 10 January 2023 at about 5.30 pm in Machil sector. They were moving towards the forward post and the snow along the narrow track broke and three soldiers slipped into the deep gorge.

“During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow.@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/AjULhI33Ne — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2023

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post. Despite adverse weather conditions, search party continued their operations and early Wednesday, they found the mortal remains of the three brave soldiers, the Army spokesman said.

