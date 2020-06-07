CHENNAI: After three judges of the Madras High Court have tested positive for COVID-19, the administrative committee has decided to hear select cases with limited benches strictly through video conferencing from the residences of the judges.

According to the court sources, "Only two division benches and four singles judges would take up the urgent matters and hearing would be conducted from the residential chambers of the judges and not from the high court premises from Monday."

The entry to the High Court premises is prohibited till June 30. The subordinate courts across the state will also be closed. Only nine district courts were allowed to conduct limited open court hearing presently.

The three judges who have been tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Chennai. Not only the three judges but some of their personal staff have also tested positive following which the court administration has decided to restore the relaxations announced recently.

According to the latest reports, 1,458 new cases have been reported on Saturday, taking the total tally to 30,152. 19 more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The state government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chennai is one of the worst-hit cities with COVID-19.