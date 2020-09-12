A video of three armed men robbing a jewellery shop of precious ornaments after taking all COVID-19 safety precautions has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the three men, after entering the store, diligently following all COVID-19 protocols before carrying out the crime.

This bizarre robbery took place in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh at around 2 PM on Friday. The staff in the store presumably thought that the men were customers and gave them the sanitizer; What happened next was unbelievable.

In the video, one could see the 'robbers in the guise of customers' quietly sanitising their hands and then casually brandishing country-made weapons at the store staff as they proceeded to fill their bags with jewellery reportedly worth Rs. 36 lakh. The video also shows three panic-stricken customers at the shop not moving an inch as long as the unresisted robbery continued. A man, who got up before the robbery started, is seen running into the store from a door as soon as he saw weapons. Here is the video.

In UP's Aligarh, scene at a jewellery shop: Mask ☑️

Sanitizer ☑️

Gun ☑️

Robbery ☑️pic.twitter.com/KSfPtRMifP

— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 11, 2020

Speaking about this audaciously daring day-light robbery, a police official was quoted as saying, "The miscreants looted jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash." The robbery was completed in less than half a minute and the accused vanished from the store as quickly as they could.

SSP Muniraj G said that a special team had been constituted with two officers of the rank of SP and a manhunt launched to catch the culprits. The SSP added that the CCTV camera had captured the entire crime episode and based on the footage, the police were hopeful of arresting the criminals as soon as possible.