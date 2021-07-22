Third Wave in India Inevitable, says ICMR

NEW DELHI: The onset of a possible third wave of COVID-19 has begun, according to leading medical specialists throughout the world, including top scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The third wave of COVID-19 is expected to strike India by the end of August, according to these scientists. They claim, however, that it will not be as powerful as the second wave.

The ICMR, in research named, 'Plausibility of the third wave of COVID-19 in India: A mathematical modelling-based analysis,' has highlighted causes that might lead to the third wave in the country.

According to the ICMR study, many reasons might trigger the third wave in India, the first of which is a reduction in acquired immunity from the first and second waves. Another cause of the new wave might be the development of a variant that bypasses the immunity provided by previous variants.

Furthermore, increased transmissibility from a novel variant might play a key role in propelling the country towards a third pandemic wave.

Apart from that, factors such as states' lack of caution and premature relaxing of limitations may contribute to an increase in the number of new cases in the nation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country's leading doctors' body, has stated that the third wave is "inevitable and imminent."

Individuals and institutions who do not follow the Centre's COVID-19 protocols have also been cautioned by the IMA. "Both the government and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings," they said again.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's chief, recently warned the world that the third wave was on its way in its "early stage," owing to the virus's Delta variant. In addition, the Chief stated, "We expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide if it isn't already."