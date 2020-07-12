NEW DELHI: India reported 28,637 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country's total COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553. A total of 22,674 died due to the coronavirus till date and the total number of active cases stands at 2,92,258 while 5,34,620 have been recovered. An official said that, "Thus, around 62.93 percent of patients have recovered so far." The number of coronavirus cases in the country are increasing and for the third straight day, the COVID-19 cases have increased more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, a total of 1,15,87,153 samples were tested till date and 2,80,151 samples being tested on Saturday. It is reported that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra reported 223 deaths in the last 24 hours and it is followed by Karnataka (70), Tamil Nadu (69), Delhi (34) West Bengal (26), Uttar Pradesh (24), Andhra Pradesh (17), Bihar (12), Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (10), Telangana (9), Assam and Punjab (8) and Haryana (7)

Six deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and it is followed by Odisha with five, Goa with three, Kerala two and Puducherry, and Tripura one fatality each.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit states with COVID-19 and it has accounted for the highest 10,116 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,334 deaths, Gujarat 2,032, Tamil Nadu 1,898, Uttar Pradesh 913, West Bengal 906, Madhya Pradesh 644, Karnataka 613 and Rajasthan 503.

In Telangana 348 people have died due to COVID-19 till date, 309 in Andhra Pradesh, 297 in Haryana, 195 in Punjab, 169 in Jammu and Kashmir, 131 in Bihar, 61 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Assam and 29 in Kerala.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are having highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra has 2,46,600 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,34,226 Delhi at 1,10,921, Gujarat at 40,941, Uttar Pradesh at 35,092, Karnataka at 36,216 and Telangana at 33,402, West Bengal at 28,453 and Andhra Pradesh at 27,235.