These Indian States Tighten Curbs Over Omicron Fears

Amid growing concern over the new COVID variant Omicron, several states have started imposing restrictions as a precautionary measure to restrict the virus from spreading. With the Christmas festive season and upcoming New Year celebrations, it was necessary to take this decision.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government was the first state on Thursday to impose a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. The curfew comes into force from Thursday night.

Though no Omicron cases were reported the government has decided to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places. We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states. The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these, the official said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka state government has announced restrictions on public celebrations of the New Year in the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that restrictions would be in place from December 30 to January 2.

“Mass gatherings at any place across the state for New Year celebrations have been banned,” Bommai said. “Seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated.”

Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held talks with the members of the state COVID-19 task force on Thursday and discussed the ways to avoid crowding during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings and parties at hotels and restaurants.

The State on Friday issued guidelines restricting large-scale Christmas celebrations. The guidelines mandate simple celebrations during Christmas following Covid-19 protocols and urge citizens to avoid crowding, both inside and outside religious venues. The guidelines specify that churches can permit devotees only up to 50 percent of their capacity for the midnight mass on December 24-25.

Also Read: Telangana HC For Guidelines To Prevent Omicron Spread Ahead of New Year

