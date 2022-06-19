These High Courts Get New CJs

The Central Government on June 19 notified the elevation of five new Chief Justices to various High Courts.

The five judges elevated as Chief Justices of various High Courts as are:

Justice Vipin Sanghi (presently Delhi) - Uttarakhand High Court

Justice AA Sayed (presently Bombay) - Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice SS Shinde (presently Bombay) - Rajasthan High Court

Justice Rashmin M Chhaya (presently Gujarat) - Gauhati High Court

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (presently Telangana) - Telangana High Court

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Telangana, Satish Chandra Sharma is transffered as Chief Justice- New Delhi.