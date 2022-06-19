These High Courts Get New CJs
The Central Government on June 19 notified the elevation of five new Chief Justices to various High Courts.
The five judges elevated as Chief Justices of various High Courts as are:
Justice Vipin Sanghi (presently Delhi) - Uttarakhand High Court
Justice AA Sayed (presently Bombay) - Himachal Pradesh High Court
Justice SS Shinde (presently Bombay) - Rajasthan High Court
Justice Rashmin M Chhaya (presently Gujarat) - Gauhati High Court
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (presently Telangana) - Telangana High Court
Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Telangana, Satish Chandra Sharma is transffered as Chief Justice- New Delhi.
In exercise of the power conferred under Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President, after consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint / transfer Chief Justices in the following High Courts:- @rashtrapatibhvn @KirenRijiju @spsinghbaghelpr pic.twitter.com/oGRN69Dyae
— Department of Justice - India (@DoJ_India) June 19, 2022