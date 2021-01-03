That's BJP Vaccine, I Have No Trust: Akhilesh Rejects COVID Shot

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he is not going to get vaccinated for now. He said that this is BJP's vaccine and he can't trust the saffron party's vaccine. He stated that, "I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP's vaccine."

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted to Akhilesh Yadav's statements and said that, "I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up."

He also added that no vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity. He said that the it would be better for the country if more people get vaccinated.

JDU Spokesperson Ajay Alok called Akhilesh a 'Rare Fool'. He tweeted that the vaccine is the result of the relentless hard work and perseverance of the scientists, but even then it became the vaccine of the "BJP".

DCGI announced the formal approval to Serum's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccines. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists and innovators. He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."