Thanks To YouTube, Food Delivery Boy Turns Thief To Appease Wife

A 20-year-old food delivery boy turned into a chain snatcher and was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. Police recovered 121 grams of gold jewellery as well as a two-wheeler from him.

As per police details, Saurabh Yadav, a food delivery executive, had recently married. He couldn't afford to satisfy the needs of his wife, so he turned to chain snatching to make quick bucks.

Also Read: Hyderabad Scientist Says COVID 3rd Wave May Have Begun!

Yadav was apprehended by a patrolling squad after he was seen wandering suspiciously in the Wakad area. Following further investigation, it was discovered that he had committed at least seven offenses since February.

"While patrolling in the Wakad area, police constables Nitin Gengje and Vijay Gambhire observed a suspicious individual on a scooter. As a result, we brought him to custody," said inspector Abhijit Jadhav

During interrogation, Yadav admitted to his crime. He confessed to the police that he had stolen gold chains from seven different locations in Pune. He further admitted that before getting into chain snatching, he watched a lot of chain snatching videos on YouTube.