#ThankYouModijiChallenge: Just before the Monsoon Sessions of the Parliament commenced a new challenge on Social Media protesting against the rise in fuel prices went viral on social media.

Titled the Thank You Modiji Challenge, it had users posing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures, Flexi banners, cutouts on the road with either a Namasthe or with their hands folded and pointed towards the picture of the PM. Most of the pictures were in petrol pumps and gas stations outlets where one can see a smiling Modi with his hands folded and watching you.

The new trend caught on like wildfire with the users especially the youngsters posting their pictures on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders were quick to catch on to this new trend to protest against the Modi Government and the fuel price hike and a few Trinamool Congress MPs came on cycles in protest. There were several Congress leaders who protested in a unique way as seen below.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Monday, July 19, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

One user went a bit more creative and posted a picture of a man trying to reach for the pipe, and where the pump was set on top of a tree, symbolically stating that fuel was beyond the reach of the common man.Check out the tweet below.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Complete failure of the Modi govt in

Petrol and diesel prices

Covid management

GAS prices

Banks

Farmers Modi govt works only for the big corporates and common man is suffering bec of this #ThankYouModiJiChallenge #NationAgainstPrivitization pic.twitter.com/3DZGkXbsnw — SandhiyaSAN (@sandhiyaTweets_) July 19, 2021

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked nine times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions so far.

