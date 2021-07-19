Thank You Modiji Challenge Online Protest Against Fuel Price Rise Goes Viral
#ThankYouModijiChallenge: Just before the Monsoon Sessions of the Parliament commenced a new challenge on Social Media protesting against the rise in fuel prices went viral on social media.
Titled the Thank You Modiji Challenge, it had users posing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures, Flexi banners, cutouts on the road with either a Namasthe or with their hands folded and pointed towards the picture of the PM. Most of the pictures were in petrol pumps and gas stations outlets where one can see a smiling Modi with his hands folded and watching you.
Thanks a lot.
All in one pic pic.twitter.com/Jx0RImRPVR#NationAgainstPrivatization
— Ashwani Bhatia (@bhatia_movies) July 19, 2021
The new trend caught on like wildfire with the users especially the youngsters posting their pictures on Twitter.
How do you "FEEL" when you see this picture ‼🤔#ThankYouModiJiChallenge#PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/p8C0HWklYd
— Jagdish Solanki (@iJagdishSolanki) July 18, 2021
Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders were quick to catch on to this new trend to protest against the Modi Government and the fuel price hike and a few Trinamool Congress MPs came on cycles in protest. There were several Congress leaders who protested in a unique way as seen below.
Protest of the year🤣🤣🤣🤣😆 #ThankYouModiJiChallenge pic.twitter.com/591vIbSicZ
— Dhruv Singh Ghosh (@Dhruvsinghghosh) July 19, 2021
Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Monday, July 19, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices were kept unchanged.
All in one pic #ThankYouModiJiChallenge#NationAgainstPrivatization pic.twitter.com/qC3ZC6EDX8
— PM Naeem (@PMNaeem) July 19, 2021
One user went a bit more creative and posted a picture of a man trying to reach for the pipe, and where the pump was set on top of a tree, symbolically stating that fuel was beyond the reach of the common man.Check out the tweet below.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
Complete failure of the Modi govt in
Petrol and diesel prices
Covid management
GAS prices
Banks
Farmers
Modi govt works only for the big corporates and common man is suffering bec of this #ThankYouModiJiChallenge #NationAgainstPrivitization pic.twitter.com/3DZGkXbsnw
— SandhiyaSAN (@sandhiyaTweets_) July 19, 2021
So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked nine times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions so far.
