Thanjavur Chariot Procession: 11 Including 3 Kids Electrocuted

TRICHY: In a tragic incident eleven people, including three children were electrocuted when a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric cable during a chariot procession at Appar Swamy Mutt at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Wednesday. Fifteen people, who were injured in the accident, were admitted to Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital. Police sources said that the chariot caught fire after it came in contact with the livewire at around 3 am.

Thanjavur collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, and police officials rushed to the spot after getting information of the accident. The officials said that the car was decorated with several electric lights which touched the cable leading to the fire. As per reports in TOI the nine-foot-high temple chariot was decorated with flowers and lights procession, and when the chariot took a u-turn at a road corner it came in contact with the live wire, resulting in electrocution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish at the death of those killed in the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope that injured recover soon," Modi tweeted.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

The Tamil Nadu state government announced Rs 5 lakh to the deceased as compensation. Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to reach Thanjavur in the afternoon.

