J&K: A 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit who was working as a sarpanch of a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district was killed by terrorists at around 6 PM on Monday.

According to reports, Ajay Pandita Bharti has been working as a sarpanch of Lukbawan village of Larkipora in Southern Kashmir was shot dead by terrorists near his house on Monday evening. He was also a member of the Congress party.

Bharti was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag where the doctors declared he was brought dead.

Locals said the Bharti along with his family had migrated from south Kashmir in the early 1990s and returned here, around two years back. He had contested in the panchayat elections and won as sarpanch of the village.

Following the death of sarpanch, Kashmir police and even army have launched a search operation to catch hold of the terrorists who killed him.

All the political party leader have condemned the killing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the killing of his party worker.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences to the family and friends of the sarpanch:

Tweet:

My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2020

Condemning the killing of sarpanch Congress spokesman, said that Bharti was a dedicated party worker who worked hard for the party. He even said that "Bharti was not feeling safe from quiet some time and had reported over the same to authorities."

Kasmir police tweets over the killing of Ajay Pandita Bharti