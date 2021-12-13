Terrorists Attack on Police Bus Kills 2, Injured Rushed to Hospital

Srinagar: Two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar late this evening leading to the death of three armed policemen in Jammu and Kashmir. 14 police personnel were injured in the attack.

Terrorists fired at the bus in the highly secure area housing several camps of various security forces.

The incident was reported from Pantha Chowk area. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the assailants.