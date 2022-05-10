Kashmiri separatist leader Mohammed Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty before the Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in Kashmir valley in 2017, quoting the court sources news agency PTI reported.

The court sources said Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). For these offences, the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

Terror funding case: Separatist leader Yasin Malik pleads guilty before the NIA court today. Recently the court had ordered the framing of charges against several separatist leaders including Yasin Malik under UAPA — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

He told the NIA court he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special Judge Praveen Singh will hear on May 19 the arguments for the quantum of offences levelled against the separatist leader. Recently, the NIA court had ordered the framing of charges against several separatist leaders including Malik under UAPA.

The court formally framed the charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor. The chargesheet was also filed against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

