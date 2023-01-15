Terror Suspects Planned to Eliminate Punjab Shiv Sena Leaders

New Delhi: Delhi police interrogation of two terror suspects Naushad and Jagjit SIngh, arrested on Thursday, in connection with the murder of a man in Delhi revealed that they killed an unidentified man to prove their capability to their Pakistan-based handler.

Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said here on Sunday that the two suspects killed and chopped the body of an unidentified man in December 2022. The police recovered a dismembered body from a drain in Delhi’s Bhalswa area.

Kushwaha told reporters that the arrested duo were planning to eliminate some Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab. During interrogation, the duo admitted to the killing of the victim on 15 December and allegedly filming the cruel act and sending the video to a Pakistan-based handler Sohail of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit.

“They wanted to prove their capability and that they are committed. They also received funding for this. In the coming months, they were committed to identifying and killing right wing leaders. Jagjit was being handled by gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Sungh alias Arsh Dalla. Naushad was being handled by suspected ISI handlers. Their arrest has averted a major terror attack,” Kushwaha said, adding Naushad and Jagjit first met in Haldwani jail.

