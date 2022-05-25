New Delhi: A Special NIA court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik today. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader was convicted in a terror funding case on May 19.

The accused is facing a maximum punishment of death penalty while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases Malik was found guilty. The Kashmiri ledare has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities and causing disturbance in the valley.

During the last hearing, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court formally framed the charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor. The chargesheet was also filed against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

