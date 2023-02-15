Tense Situation After Two Groups Clashed in Jharkhand's Palamu Over Mahashivratri  Preps

Ranchi: At least 12 people have been injured after two groups clashed in connection with preparations for Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday.

According to reports, a clash broke out between two groups over installation of a ‘Toran gate’ (entry gate) in a market. Reports also suggest that the tension was simmering between the groups since Tuesday after a group allegedly ransacked the installation erected in Panki village for the upcoming festival.

As the situation got out of control, police had to intervene and restore law and order, however, the situation remained tense. At present, Section 144 has been clamped in Panki village and over 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain peace, ANI reported.

