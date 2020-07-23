MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told the Bombay High Court that the application of Varavara Rao for bail on health grounds was a mere "ruse" and he was trying to take undue benefit under the garb of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and his old age.

Revolutionary poet Rao is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case.

His health condition was stable and he did not require treatment in a multispeciality hospital, the NIA said in its affidavit on July 16, the day the 81 -year-old poet and activist tested COVID-19 positive.

Rao's application of bail on health grounds thus, was a mere "ruse" and he was "trying to take undue benefit under the garb of current situation on account of global pandemic and his old age," said the NIA, which is probing the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, as reported by a news agency.

Rao is currently currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other ailments at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The NIA also said in its affidavit that otherwise Rao won't be eligible for bail only on merits of the case.

"The prison authorities have responded timely and provided necessary medical aid to the appellant accused Rao. The applicant accused was admitted to J J Hospital for the complaint of giddiness on May 28 and after medical treatment, he was discharged on June 1 as he was found asymptomatic and haemodynamically stable," it said.

Rao's medical record and the report submitted by J J Hospital's superintendent did not suggest he was suffering from any such ailment which necessitated that he immediately obtain treatment in a multi-speciality hospital, the probe agency further said in its affidavit.

Rao and nine other activists have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the NIA in January this year.

Meanwile, as many as 520 Telugu poets, writers and artists on Wednesday urged Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of the Maharashtra High Court Dipankar Datta and the State’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure the release of jailed Rao and Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.