Telugu Jawan From Guntur Killed In Encounter At Rajouri, Jammu

JAMMU/ GUNTUR: An army Jawan Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy (23) who hailed from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was killed in an encounter with militants at Daddal village in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu on Wednesday. As per reports, a group of militants had infiltrated from across the border recently. Along with Jaswanth, Naib Subedar Sreejith was also killed in the encounter.

Jaswanth Reddy hailed from Dariwadakothapalem village in Bapatla Mandal of Guntur district and had joined the army in 2016 in the 17 Madras regiment. He was currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

His parents Srinivas Reddy and Venkateswaramma were in a state of shock after getting the news. As per reports, his parents were making arrangements to perform his marriage when he was to come home for the holidays in the coming month. But tragedy struck the family and the village of Dariwadakothapalem was engulfed in a pall of gloom after getting to know of his martyrdom. Jaswanth's body is likely to reach Bapatla tonight, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an exgratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Army Jawan M Jaswanth Reddy, who attained martyrdom by laying down his life in the line of duty during the encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The valour of Jaswanth Reddy, who hails from Dariwada Kothapalem village of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district, in fighting the terrorists on the border is highly commendable, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.