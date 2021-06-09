Telangana: Vaccine Prices in Private Hospitals Fixed, Check Rates of Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V

The central government has directed all the private vaccination centres not to charge more than Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin, and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V jabs. The centre has said that private hospitals can charge up to Rs 150 on service charges and the state governments will monitor the prices being charged.

The Centre also stated that measures are being done to ensure that the CoWIN portal performs the necessary validations to ensure that prices declared by many private Covid-19 vaccination centres do not exceed the government's mandated prices.

The Centre also stated in its order that private Covid-19 vaccination centres' prices must be reset to the government's maximum value. "The Co-WIN system will also reset the prices declared by private CVCs to the maximum value indicated, for respective vaccines, wherever the price declared by a CVC exceeds the maximum value," the order said. The central government asked the state government to take strict action against private hospitals that are overcharging for vaccination.

Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, costs Rs 600 per dose. Covishield has a 30 percent GST, and with a 150 percent service charge, a beneficiary will not pay more than Rs 780 for a vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The price of Sputnik V has been set at Rs 948 by several manufacturers, including Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, and Virchow Biotech, in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). A beneficiary will be charged Rs 1,145 if the GST is Rs 47.40 and the service charge is Rs 150.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose, according to the Hyderabad-based pharma giant. Covaxin is subject to a 70 percent GST, and with a 150 percent service charge levied by private centres, the beneficiary will pay Rs 1,410.