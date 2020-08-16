HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed 90,000 mark on Sunday with 1,102 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 91,361. The death toll due to the virus went up to 693, with 9 new fatalities reported today.

According to a health bulletin released by the state medical department on Sunday morning, a total of 68,126 people have been recovered from the dangerous coronavirus infection.

A total of 12,120 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With this, a total of 7,44,555 samples have been tested in the state till date. The test reports of 1,046 people are awaited.

A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector were conducting the tests for coronavirus. There were a total of 1,076 government rapid antigen testing centres, the bulletin said. Here is the media bulletin.

A total of 234 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by districts of Karimnagar with 101 cases, Ranga Reddy with 81 cases, Warangal Urban with 70 cases and Medchal with 63 cases, a state government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 15.

The number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases. A total of 18,62,258 people have been recovered and now the recovery rate stands at 71.91 percent on Sunday. So far 49,980 people have succumbed to the virus. In the last 24 hours, 944 people died due to COVID-19 infection.