Telangana HC Orders Court-monitored SIT Probe in TRS MLA Poaching Case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered an SIT probe under the supervision of a sitting Judge of the High Court in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

The High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued this order after hearing the Writ Appeal against the Single Judge order in the TRS MLAs horse-trading case.

Disposing the Write Appeal, the court said the learned Single Judge will monitor the SIT investigation in the case and the SIT team has been asked to submit the progress of the investigation to the sitting Judge by November 29, 2022. The SIT has been barred from disclosing the details of investigation to media, officials or political and executive (CM office) authorities.

The court expressed its displeasure on the manner in which the investigation was revealed in public through CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s media briefing on November 3. The senior counsel representing the Telangana government regretted the leakage of the details of the investigation and release of CD contents in the media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the High Court order and expressed its gratitude towards the decision. Issuing a statement, the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it was heartening that the Chief Justice of the State High Court has issued an order to conduct a SIT investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court on the purchase of 4 MLAs.

“The BJP is happy and resultantly grateful to the Hon’ble High Court for protecting the integrity and transparency of the investigation into the farmhouse poaching fiasco, by ordering that the SIT investigation would be directly monitored by the Hon’ble Single Judge,” the statement read.

Akin to BJP's stand, Hon'ble Chief Justice of Telangana High Court issued order to conduct SIT investigation under supervision of a sitting judge of High Court on Moinabad farmhouse case of 4TRS MLAs. We have faith in Court as now, investigation will be done transparently. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 15, 2022

