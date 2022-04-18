Telangana Governor Says Ilaiyaraaja Has Full Freedom to Speak His Mind

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is a Dalit himself, is facing harsh criticism from some quarters in his home state Tamil Nadu after he drew a parallel between Dr BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the foreword of a new book titled, “Ambedkar & Modi: Reformers ideas, Performers Implementation” he said, both of them were “striking personalities” and both believed in action. 

The governor of Telangana and Pondicherry Tamilisai Soundarajan said the music maestro has “full freedom” to speak his mind and wondered if the “freedom of speech” is only allowed selectively. 

She tweeted support to Ilaiyaraaja for expressing his thoughts and condemned the criticism directed at him. 

“Is it right for World renowned music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to face such harsh words for comparing PM Modi with Ambedkar by those who sow seeds of hate politics?" asked Tamilisai Sounderrajan on Twitter.

Alleging the ruling DMK doesn’t like Ilaiyaraaja expressing his thoughts, Union Minister of State L Murugan said the hate speech against the music composer is unacceptable. 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What is Ilaiyaraaja sir crime(sic)? That he has a point of view which the DMK and their ego-system doesn't like?. The Constitution of India allows freedom of expression and by denying the same to Ilaiyaraaja sir, DMK has shown its anti-Dalit and anti-Constition nature."

As per reports, a few political leaders, including Thirumavalavan criticised Ilaiyaraaja for his remarks. Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja’s brother Gangai Amaran said he spoke to his brother and Ilaiyaraaja told him that he will never take back his comments about PM Modi. 


