Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is a Dalit himself, is facing harsh criticism from some quarters in his home state Tamil Nadu after he drew a parallel between Dr BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the foreword of a new book titled, “Ambedkar & Modi: Reformers ideas, Performers Implementation” he said, both of them were “striking personalities” and both believed in action.

The governor of Telangana and Pondicherry Tamilisai Soundarajan said the music maestro has “full freedom” to speak his mind and wondered if the “freedom of speech” is only allowed selectively.

An extract from one of India's greatest musicians, @ilaiyaraaja's foreword for the 'Ambedkar & Modi' Book. The para on striking similarities between Babasaheb and PM Modi's life as insightful. The book is available on online platforms. https://t.co/5DF0PP7hmf pic.twitter.com/b98WbsmlI4 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) April 14, 2022

She tweeted support to Ilaiyaraaja for expressing his thoughts and condemned the criticism directed at him.

“Is it right for World renowned music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to face such harsh words for comparing PM Modi with Ambedkar by those who sow seeds of hate politics?" asked Tamilisai Sounderrajan on Twitter.

Music Celebrity iconic legend Thiru. @ilaiyaraaja is the pride of TamilNadu & India. His expression from bottom of his heart saying #Modifullfillsambedkardreams is Welcome. as it reflects million brilliant fair minds (1/3) — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 17, 2022

Alleging the ruling DMK doesn’t like Ilaiyaraaja expressing his thoughts, Union Minister of State L Murugan said the hate speech against the music composer is unacceptable.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What is Ilaiyaraaja sir crime(sic)? That he has a point of view which the DMK and their ego-system doesn't like?. The Constitution of India allows freedom of expression and by denying the same to Ilaiyaraaja sir, DMK has shown its anti-Dalit and anti-Constition nature."

That he has a point of view which the @arivalayam and their eco-system doesn’t like? The Constitution of India allows #freedomofexpression and by denying the same to Ilaiyaraaja sir, DMK has shown its anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution nature. — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) April 16, 2022

As per reports, a few political leaders, including Thirumavalavan criticised Ilaiyaraaja for his remarks. Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja’s brother Gangai Amaran said he spoke to his brother and Ilaiyaraaja told him that he will never take back his comments about PM Modi.