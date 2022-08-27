Telangana CM KCR Holds Meeting with National Farmers’ Unions 

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao presided over a farmers' conference at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. The conference was attended by the leaders and representatives of various farmers' associations from 26 states.

Addressing around 100 senior farmer leaders from various states and union territories, KCR launched a scatching attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He claimed the Modi government is not safeguarding the interests of the farmers.

In addition to the current situation of the agricultural sector in the country, a discussion on the development of agriculture, irrigation and power sectors implemented by the state government, the implementation of farmer welfare programs and the progress of other agricultural related projects took place in the conference.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the National Farmers’ Unions watched a documentary on the progress of Telangana in the fields of agriculture and irrigation and other sectors, the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office tweeted. The guest farmers were also served lunch on their arrival.

After watching the documentary film, the representatives of various farmers' associations expressed their happiness over the development activities taking place in Telangana. They said if their respective states had similar public welfare schemes, they would also have benefited from it, the CMO tweet added.

To come out of this situation, the chief minister called upon the forces that think of a greater good in this country, to put up a united fight. “There might be doubts at the beginning of this journey. But it’s important that the unity of this struggle must prevail and success be made possible,” KCR said.

