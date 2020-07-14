PATNA: Amid surge in Coronavirus cases in Bihar, a video shared by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has amplified reports about medical negligence to COVID-19 positive patients.

The video is reportedly said to be from AIIMS, Patna. In the video, two patients can be seen lying on the footpath wearing PPE kits, possibly awaiting for COVID-19 treatment. One of them is reportedly said to be a government officer.

It is alleged that they were denied admission into the hospital.

Tejashwi who shared the video, wrote on Twitter in Hindi which translates to, "The man lying on the footpath of AIIMS, Patna is Corona positive. Government, administration and the hospital, no one is listening. In the coming days, the situation is going to be worse. The government is not inquiring upon it. Even if the government is inquiring, it is hiding numbers. God save Bihar."

Watch the video:

पटना एम्स के फुटपाथ पर लेटा व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव है। सरकार, प्रशासन और अस्पताल कोई नहीं सुन रहा है। बिहार में कोरोना के हालात बहुत भयावह है। आने वाले दिनों में स्थिति बेक़ाबू होने वाली है। सरकार जाँच नहीं कर रही, कर रही है तो आँकड़े छुपा रही है। बिहार को अब भगवान बचाए.. pic.twitter.com/IdEpC3u8ZY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 13, 2020

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna was earlier been designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Bihar registered the highest single-day spike of 1,266 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 16,305 on Sunday, while seven more deaths took the count to 125, the Health Department said. There are 4,227 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,953 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Out of the 1,266 new cases, the maximum number of 177 infections were from Patna district, which also has highest reported deaths at 15.