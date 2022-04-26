Patna: Hours after courting controversy with his actions during the Iftaar party hosted by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, announced he will tender his resignation from the party soon.

On Monday, Ramraj Yadav, the president of youth wing of Patna metropolitan unit, had alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav had beaten him up in a closed room at 10 Circular Road on Friday during the Iftaar party. RJD had hosted an Iftaar party at Patna’s 10 Circular Road, the official residence of party leader Rabri Devi.

Protesting the high-handedness of RJD leader’s maverick son, Ramraj had quit the party. He said no action was taken by the state RJD president Jagadanand Singh despite raising the issue with the party leadership. However, his resignation was not accepted by the party.

Visibly upset over the allegation, Tej Pratap said these charges levelled against him were baseless. He accused the party leaders Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh, Sanjav Yadav and his younger brother and party advisor Tejaswi Pratap Yadav of hatching a conspiracy and instigating Ramraj Yadav to level false charges against him. Meanwhile, the RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari has denied that such an incident took place on Friday evening.